China has deployed 60,000 soldiers on India's northern border, says Mike Pompeo

Updated : October 11, 2020 01:38 PM IST

China has amassed more than 60,000 troops on India’s northern border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its ”bad behaviour” and the threats it poses to the Quad countries.
China has deployed 60,000 soldiers on India's northern border, says Mike Pompeo

