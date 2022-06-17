China blocks UN bid to designate LeT's Abdul Rehman Makki a 'global terrorist,' defends move

In a last-minute move, China has put a hold on a joint proposal by India and the United States at the United Nations to list Pakistan-based militant Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist. Makki is a US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

According to reports, India and the US had put a joint proposal to designate Makki as a global terrorist under the 1267 ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). However, China placed a hold on this proposal at the last minute. The country defended its move by saying that its actions were in accordance with the relevant procedures and rules.

"I would like to say that China opposes terrorism in all its manifestation and the actions we take in the 1267 committee in the UNSC always abide by relevant procedures and rules," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was quoted by PTI as saying. "China will continue to carry out its work in a constructive and responsible attitude," he said.

About Makki

In November 2010, the US Department of the Treasury had designated Makki as a ‘specially designated global terrorist.’ Makki has occupied various leadership roles within Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO). He has also played a role in raising funds for LeT operations, news agency PTI reported.

As a result of this designation, among other consequences, all property, and interests in property, of Makki that are subject to US jurisdiction are blocked. Moreover, it is a crime to knowingly provide, or attempt or conspire to provide, material support or resources to the foreign terrorist organisation LeT, the US said.

Besides this, the US Department of State's Rewards for Justice programme is offering a reward of up to $2 million for information on Makki, also known as Abdulrahman Maki.

"In 2020, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court convicted Makki on one count of terrorism financing and sentenced him to prison. The United States continues to seek information on Makki because the Pakistani judicial system has released convicted LeT leaders and operatives in the past," according to information on the Rewards for Justice website.

China's veto

This is not the first time China has blocked bids by India at the UN. China is a veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Years ago, Beijing had objected to India's move to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a ‘global terrorist.’ Decade after it had first approached the UN over the issue, India had witnessed a huge diplomatic win when the world body had finally designated Azhar as a ‘global terrorist.’

In 2009, India had moved a proposal by itself to designate Azhar. In 2016 again India moved the proposal with the P3 — the US, the UK and France — in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar, also the mastermind of the attack on the air base in Pathankot in January 2016.

In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again. However, on all occasions, China blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the sanctions committee, news agency PTI reported. The US, supported by France and the UK, had later moved a draft resolution directly to the UN Security Council to blacklist him.

China had also blocked India's efforts to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council several times earlier.