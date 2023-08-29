China claims Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin region as its territory in new map

China officially released the 2023 edition of its “standard map” on Monday, showing Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea as part of its territory. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet. It had occupied Aksai Chin in the 1962 war.

The map was released by China’s Ministry of Natural Resources during the celebration of Surveying and Mapping Publicity Day and the National Mapping Awareness Publicity Week on Monday in Deqing county, Zhejiang province, news agency ANI cited China Daily newspaper.

"The 2023 edition of China's standard map was officially released on Monday and launched on the website of the standard map service hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources,” state-run Global Times said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “This map is compiled based on the drawing method of the national boundaries of China and various countries in the world,” the post said.

India has maintained that Arunachal Pradesh has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of the country. The Indian government has repeatedly told China that "Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."

Meanwhile, China claims Taiwan as part of its mainland and its integration with the mainland is part of a vowed objective of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims over the South China Sea areas.

China's move came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.