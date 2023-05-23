China building defence link road near Uttarakhand border, say sources

China is building a defence link road near Niti Pass in Uttarakhand along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), sources quoted by News18 said on Tuesday. The sources told the news channel that a new PLA camp was seen near Niti Pass in Uttarakhand.
China is focusing on enhanced air connectivity to its base camps across the border.
Sources suggest that China has intentions of working on new border villages across the middle sector, which is quite peaceful, after having strengthened its troop movement in western and eastern sections of the border.
The Indian Army has earlier said that it was monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which is the border between India and China.
India will also build a 6-km tunnel between Bundi and Garbiyang on the Ghatiabagar-Lipulekh road in Uttarakhand for smooth troop movement to the last border post of the Lipulekh pass in 4-5 years, a PTI report quoted a senior BRO official as saying.
"The contract for the survey work of the tunnel has been awarded to ATINOK India Consultants. The company has started the survey work and will submit its final proposal in a year's time," Chief Engineer of Project Hirak Vimal Goswami told PTI.
The Rs 2,000-crore project could begin in four-five years, he added.
"The BRO has kept the border road from Bundi to Garbiyang single lane in view of the proposed tunnel, while the rest of it is going to be double lane," Goswami said.
According to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officer, the border road that was commissioned in 2020 is being black-topped and double-laned these days. Most of the double-laning work has nearly been completed, he said.
(With PTI inputs)
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
