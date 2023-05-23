English
China building defence link road near Uttarakhand border, say sources

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 7:09:58 PM IST (Published)

China is building a defence link road near Niti Pass in Uttarakhand along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), sources quoted by News18 said on Tuesday. The sources told the news channel that a new PLA camp was seen near Niti Pass in Uttarakhand.

China is focusing on enhanced air connectivity to its base camps across the border.
Sources suggest that China has intentions of working on new border villages across the middle sector, which is quite peaceful, after having strengthened its troop movement in western and eastern sections of the border.
