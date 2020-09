A day after tensions flared at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following attempts by Chinese troops to change the status quo around Pangong Tso Lake the Chinese embassy has claimed it was the Indian army that made incursions.

The embassy in its statement said that India should withdraw its troops that according to the embassy are trespassing the LAC.

“On August 31st, Indian troops violated the consensus reached in previous multi-level engagements and negotiations between China and India, illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control again at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake and near the Reqin Pass in the western sector of China-India border, and conducted flagrant provocations, which again stirred tension in the border areas,” the embassy stated.

Alleging that the conduct of Indian troops counters the efforts made by both sides to ease and cool down the situation on the ground the embassy further asked India side to strictly control and restrain troops and honour its commitments in order to prevent the escalation of the situation.