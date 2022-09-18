1098 or 112 — which number to call at time of children’s distress?

By Akriti Anand

Mini If a distress call for help for children lands on 112, the 'interoperability between the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112 and Children helpline 1098' will ensure that the calls are transferred to the Childline 'in real-time,' the Ministry of Women and Child Development has assured. The ministry confirmed a back-end technological integration of 1098 with 112.

Not many of you had noticed, but recently, the Ministry of Women and Child Development upbraided a national daily over a "mischievous, mala fide and contrary to facts" report related to Childline 1098.

This week, there have been reports circulating in the media about the purported integration of Children Helpline 1098 and Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) Helpline number 112.

This raised speculations about whether Childline number 1098 — a national, 24-hour, emergency toll free phone service for children — would be discontinued. Meanwhile, ‘112’ is the single emergency number that people from all 36 states/UTs of India can call to get immediate assistance from the fire brigade, a medical team or the police.

To verify this, CNBCTV-18 spoke with a spokesperson of NGO Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) who confirmed receiving a circular dated September 12. The notice was with the subject line: ‘Integration of Child Helpline (1098) with ERSS with telephonic shot code 122 and 112 India App and their linkage with District Child Protection Units (DCPUs).’

What did the circular say?

The circular shared by the NGO states that as per the Mission Vatsalya Scheme, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, in partnership with states and districts, will execute 24*7 helpline service for children as defined under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015.

It said that the ERSS-112 is the helpline of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The calls on 1098 would land at the Children Helpline of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

It also "requested" states and UTs to "identify a state level nodal officer and second level officer for the State/UTs" to support the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) by providing necessary inputs.

What's the controversy all about?

Recently, a national media outlet had published the news alleging that Children Helpline 1098 would be operated under the ERSS Helpline no 112, suggesting that the existing Childline would no longer be in use. The report's initial headline read, ‘Centre hanging up on 1098; Children will have to call 112.’

Govt terms report 'mischievous, malafide'

A day after this report was published, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a press release, "The news that Children Helpline 1098 is being transferred to Ministry of Home Affairs and would be operated under the ERSS Helpline no 112 is absolutely false."

It added that the Children Helpline 1098 will continue, adding that no such proposal is currently under consideration of the ministry. It noted that if the call is received at 1098, the child would be provided necessary assistance as is being provided at present.

The ministry explained the helpline's backend process. "The back-end technological integration with the ERSS 112 is expected to enhance the scope of access to emergency response services through voice call, SMS, and be GPS and GIS enabled."

Childline 1098 drawbacks

On the "new revamped system" it said it aims to address some shortcomings. Listing some of these shortcomings, the ministry said:

The existing Childline 1098 is limited to only 603 districts out of 750+ districts in the country. The facility of 112 is nationwide.

The process of reaching out to a child takes about 60 minutes to respond to children’s distress calls which is absolutely unsatisfactory.

The call logs are maintained manually and lack interoperability with other services like police, fire, and ambulance services leading to loss of precious time in distress situations.

How will the new system help?

If there is a distress call for help for or by children land on 112, this "interoperability between the ERSS 112 and Children helpline 1098" will ensure that all of them are transferred to the "Children Helpline in real-time and immediate response action will take place."

It said the detailed guidelines for the Childline's operation are under process.

Will anything change?

Meanwhile, a police officer working in the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) told CNBC-TV18.com that some of the distress calls indeed land on 112. "People who don't know about it (1098), call on 112 and then the call is transferred to 1098," he said.

He also reiterated that 1098 won't be "ended" and it will remain a part of the process.

“Earlier, everything was handed over to 1098 and 1098 was used to initiate proceedings. There were delays in the process," he said. Now, besides informing 1098, the police will start the action and remedial matters, he said.

When asked if this would put the burden on the police, he said the government will ensure the rights of women and children with whatever decision it will take. "If the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) implements it, there might also be an expanding of the system or network," he said.