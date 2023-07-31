As per the report, the majority of children trafficked, nearly 80 percent, fall within the age group of 13 to 18 years. Among them 13 percent are said to be aged between 9 and 12 years of age.

Startling revelations regarding child trafficking in India have come to light as per the data compiled by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) on the rising trend of the trafficking of children. A joint report prepared by Games 24x7 and the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) showed that Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are the top three states to report the highest number of child trafficking cases between 2016 and 2022.

What's even more concerning is that compared to pre-pandemic times in the post-COVID period, Delhi has witnessed an alarming 68 percent rise in child trafficking cases.

The report titled ‘Child Trafficking in India: Insights from Situational Data Analysis and the Need for Tech-driven Intervention Strategies’ was released on Sunday, July 30, on the occasion of ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons’.

Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, is the hotspot of child trafficking in the country, while four other places among the top ten centres are from Delhi.

Games24x7’s data science team collected the information based on the intervention in child trafficking done by KSCF and its partners between 2016 and 2022. The data collected, from more than 262 districts across 21 states, showed the patterns and current trends in child trafficking.

As per the report, the majority of children trafficked, nearly 80 percent, fall within the age group of 13 to 18 years. Among them, 13 percent are said to be aged between 9 and 12 years of age. Shockingly, over 2 percent of trafficked children are below 9 years of age.

Furthermore, highlighting the plight of child labourers, the report suggests that industries such as hotels and dhabas employ the most significant number of child workers which is 15.6 per cent, followed by Mom and Pop automobile or transport shops at 13 per cent and garments factories or manufacturing units at 11.18 per cents. The cosmetics industry also reportedly engaged children as young as 5 and 8 years old.

In Uttar Pradesh, before the COVID-19 pandemic, 267 cases were reported between 2016 and 2019. The report highlighted a significant rise in cases in the post-COVID period, where the numbers surged to 1,214 between 2021 and 2022.

ALSO READ|

On the other hand, the interventions by KSCF and its partners led to the rescue of 13,549 children under the age of 18 between 2016 and 2022, which also formed the basis of the sample size for this study.

The report calls for immediate action and interventions to combat this grave issue. Rear Admiral Rahul Kumar Shrawat, AVSM (retd.), the Managing Director of KSCF said that “Even as the numbers look grim and worrisome, there is no denying the fact that the way India has dealt with the child trafficking issue in the past decade has given much teeth and momentum to the cause.”

He added that there’s a need for comprehensive anti-trafficking laws.