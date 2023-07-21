Chief Justice of India says judges shouldn't misuse the perks of the job

Earlier this month, Justice Gautam Chowdhary of Allahabad High Court sent a letter from the judge's office to the North Central Railways demanding an explanation for the inconvenience caused to him during his train journey. This prompted Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to pen a letter to other chief justices regarding the conduct of judges, on and off the Bench, in terms of perks that come with the job.

"Protocol facilities should not be used in a manner that is liable to result in inconvenience to others or to bring public criticism of the judiciary," the CJI said in the letter.

On July 8, Justice Gautam Chowdhary of Allahabad High Court was on his way from New Delhi to Prayagraj with his wife. His train was delayed by over three hours and he was not served refreshments during his train journey, according to the letter he sent from the judge's office to the North Central Railways on July 14 demanding an explanation for the same. "Hon'ble Dr. Justice Gautam Chowdhary, Judge, Allahabad High Court faced inconvenience during the train journey of His Lordship from New Delhi to Prayagraj," the letter stated.

The CJI's letter said an officer of the High Court did not have to call for an explanation from the railway personnel "to be placed before His Lordship for kind perusal"

The CJI said that facilities that are made available to judges should not be utilised to assert a claim to privilege which sets them apart from society or as a manifestation of power or authority.

"A wise exercise of judicial authority, both on and off the Bench, is what sustains the credibility and legitimacy of the judiciary and the confidence which society has in its Judges," the CJI's letter stated.

