Chief Justice NV Ramana recommends UU Lalit as his successor

By CNBCTV18.com

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has recommended Justice UU Lalit as his successor for the top post at Supreme Court. CJI Ramana is due to retire later this month.

According to the convention, the CJI recommends the name of the senior-most judge as the successor, which made Justice Lalit the front-runner. He could become the 49th CJI.

Earlier, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had ended speculative media reports by saying that the Union Ministry of Law and Justice had written to the CJI's office urging him to recommend his successor.