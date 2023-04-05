Lawyers permitted to appear in court, argue cases virtually amid rising COVID-19 cases: CJI

The CJI also announced that the court is happy to conduct proceedings in a hybrid format, allowing lawyers to appear in person or virtually as per their convenience.

In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has announced that lawyers are free to appear virtually in court. The CJI cited newspaper reports indicating a surge in COVID-19 cases across India as the reason behind his statement.

During a recent hearing, the CJI observed that lawyers need not feel pressured to come to court for arguments. Instead, they may join the court for arguments virtually.

The CJI also announced that the court is happy to conduct proceedings in a hybrid format, allowing lawyers to appear in person or virtually as per their convenience.

"We can hear you through video conferencing mode also," the CJI said.

With the new guidelines in place, lawyers can now argue cases from the safety of their homes or offices, without having to worry about contracting the virus.

This decision comes at a time when the country is facing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

India recorded the biggest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases in 163 days, with 4,435 new infections reported on Wednesday, according to data from the Union health ministry. The number of active cases has risen to 23,091.

Delhi, on Monday, reported 521 fresh COVID-19 cases, marking the highest single-day rise since August 27, 2022.

With agency inputs.