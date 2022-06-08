Tamil Nadu Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department PK Sekar Babu said the state government has no intention to take over the Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, Cuddalore, but it will not hesitate to enquire into complaints from devotees. He said the move should not be seen as an "anti-Dikshidar - the hereditary custodians and priests of the temple".

Babu's statement came after Dikshidars alleged non-cooperation with officials of the state HR&CE department which went to conduct an inspection at the famous temple.

The team of officials, led by a deputy commissioner, went to the temple but the Dikshidars (Shaivite Brahmins) did not produce any records of expenditure or others. On the other, they claimed that the HR&CE had no jurisdiction to conduct the inspection and they were also not against any such activity. The Dikshidars' lawyer said the "inspection is without any legal jurisdiction" and cited previous Supreme Court ruling to buttress his claim, news agency PTI reported.

"They have no jurisdiction and we said we will not undergo it to assert our right...we did not say we will not be subject to any inspection at all," he said.

Sekar Babu said that as per an earlier High Court ruling, the shrine is a public temple. According to the relevant legal sections, an inspection can be done when some complaints were received by HR&CE. The same was communicated to the temple administrators, he added.

"Yesterday I visited the temple and insisted the same to the Dikshidars. It is not the HR&CE's intention to take over the temple....don't see the move as anti-Dikshidars...this is only to enquire about complaints. We will not violate any laws. HR&CE will certainly undertake the inspection," he said.