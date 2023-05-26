Chhattisgarh: Officer drains out 21 lakh litres of water from reservoir to find lost phone

Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector from the Koyalibeda block in Kanker district visited the Kherkatta Paralkot reservoir on Sunday to enjoy his day off, but his trip went for a toss when the officer dropped his Samsung S23 smartphone, said to be valued around Rs 96,000, into the reservoir.

A Chhattisgarh government official has been suspended following allegations that he pumped out millions of gallons of water from a reservoir over three days to retrieve his cell phone, he dropped accidentally while taking a selfie.

In a state of panic, Rajesh approached the Irrigation Department for assistance in retrieving his phone. Together, they planned to drain the reservoir’s water, according to reports. The water, meant for irrigation purposes, was eventually drained using a 30-horsepower pump. Over the course of three days approximately 21 lakh liters of water was drained from the reservoir. The drained water was originally meant to irrigate over 1,500 acres of land.