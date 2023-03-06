Chhattisgarh man allegedly kills wife, chops body into pieces, dumps them in water tank

Chhattisgarh police recovered decomposed remains of the victim in a plastic bag from a water tank from the accused’s house who allegedly murdered his wife over suspicion of infidelity.

A man in Chhattisgarh allegedly killed his wife and chopped her body into pieces and dumped them in a water tank of his house, the police said. The police recovered the decomposed remains from the water tank on Sunday night. The woman has been identified as Sati Sahu.

The police said the body would be around 1-2 months old and more details will be found after the autopsy.

As per a Prabhat Khabar report, Pawan Singh Thakur, a resident of Takhatpur village in Chhattisgarh, married Sati Sahu, who was from another caste. The couple lived in a rented house in Uslapur after marriage. They had frequent fights over Thakur’s suspicion of infidelity.

ALSO READ |

The crime was brought to the police's attention when the neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from the house. The police reached the spot to investigate.

Thakur was questioned and his rented house was searched in his presence. The police noticed the foul smell coming from the roof of the house and discovered the decomposing remains of the victim in a plastic bag which was dumped in a water tank.

Forensic experts were called for a detailed investigation and the accused was arrested.

The police have registered the case and a probe is underway.

The latest incident has striking similarities with the murders of Shradha Walkar and Nikki Yadav. In the Nikki Yadav case, the accused, Sahil Gehlot allegedly killed her and stuffed her body in a refrigerator of a dhaba owned by his family and married another woman the same day.

In the Shraddha Walkar case, accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla killed his live-in partner and chopped her body into several pieces. He reportedly stored them in a 300-litre refrigerator and disposed of them in the Chhatarpur forest area of Delhi, over a period of three months.