Chhattisgarh | ED attaches assets worth Rs. 51.40 crores in alleged coal levy extortion case

With fresh action, the total attachment in the case has crossed Rs. 221 crores. Earlier, ED had attached properties worth Rs. 170 crores.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 90 immovable properties, luxurious vehicles, jewellery & cash worth Rs. 51.40 crores under the ongoing PMLA probe against the alleged coal levy extortion in Chhattisgarh.

The attached assets belong to MLAs Devender Yadav and Chandradev Prasad Rai, bureaucrat Ranu Sahu and 4 others (Suryakant Tiwari, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari and Ram Gopal Agarwal).

ED's probe has established the financial linkage of the rest of the accused with Suryakant Tiwari on the basis of the available evidence, stating that the assets created by the layering of the proceeds of crime have been identified for attachment proceedings under PMLA.

With fresh action, the total attachment in the case has crossed Rs. 221 crores. Earlier, ED had attached properties worth Rs. 170 crores belonging to bureaucrats Sameer Vishnoi and Saumya Chaurasia, Suryakant Tiwari, Sunil Agarwal and others. ED's money laundering investigation is based on an FIR lodged on a complaint by the Income Tax Department.

To date, searches have been conducted at over 145 premises, 9 accused have been arrested under PMLA and are currently in judicial custody. In December 2022, ED arrested Saumya Chaurasia, Deputy Secretary to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel. Prosecution complaints were filed in the PMLA court on 9th December 2022 and 30th January 2023 against the accused.

While ED has claimed that proceeds of crime worth Rs. 540 crores were acquired in the extortion racket, Chhattisgarh's CM had termed the action by ED and the IT Department as illegal and politically motivated. Chhattisgarh's state assembly elections are due to be held in October-November 2023.