Chhattisgarh | ED attaches assets worth Rs. 51.40 crores in alleged coal levy extortion case

Chhattisgarh | ED attaches assets worth Rs. 51.40 crores in alleged coal levy extortion case

By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 9, 2023 2:45:59 PM IST (Updated)

With fresh action, the total attachment in the case has crossed Rs. 221 crores. Earlier, ED had attached properties worth Rs. 170 crores.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 90 immovable properties, luxurious vehicles, jewellery & cash worth Rs. 51.40 crores under the ongoing PMLA probe against the alleged coal levy extortion in Chhattisgarh.

The attached assets belong to MLAs Devender Yadav and Chandradev Prasad Rai, bureaucrat Ranu Sahu and 4 others (Suryakant Tiwari, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari and Ram Gopal Agarwal).
ED's probe has established the financial linkage of the rest of the accused with Suryakant Tiwari on the basis of the available evidence, stating that the assets created by the layering of the proceeds of crime have been identified for attachment proceedings under PMLA.
