Chhattisgarh election 2023: Congress MLA attacked, Naxalite killed in encounter ahead of polls

In the lead-up to Assembly elections in the state, Chhattisgarh has witnessed a surge in violence with a Congress MLA being attacked by a man and the death of a Naxalite in an encounter. Elections are due in the Congress-ruled state before the end of the year.

Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu sustained injuries after a man, who was reportedly intoxicated, assaulted her with a knife in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, as reported by the police. The accused, identified as Khileshwar, has been apprehended and is currently in custody.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Jodhara village within the jurisdiction of Dongargaon police station. Sahu, who represents the Khujji assembly seat in the district, was participating in a public event at the time, according to law enforcement authorities. Preliminary details suggest that while Sahu was on the stage, a man, who was purportedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked her with a knife. A senior police official confirmed this.

Sahu sustained minor injuries on her wrist and was subsequently transferred to the Chhuria community health centre, where she received initial medical treatment, the official stated. The accused has been apprehended and an ongoing investigation is in progress.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh condemned the incident, asserting that the state's law and order situation has deteriorated. The BJP released a statement expressing concerns over the safety of the ruling party's legislator and questioning the security of the general populace. The party further critiqued the Bhupesh Baghel government, citing this incident as an example of its failure.

Naxalite killed in encounter

A Naxal insurgent was fatally wounded in a confrontation with security forces in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, according to police reports. The clash occurred around 9 am in the Bhatbeda forest region, falling under the jurisdiction of Orchha police station limits.

A combined contingent of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both specialized police units, was engaged in an operation against Naxal insurgents. This operation was initiated based on intelligence regarding the presence of senior Naxal leaders, including Mallesh, in charge of platoon number 16, Vimla, the commander, and members of the Indravati Area Committee of the Maoist organization.

Following the cessation of gunfire, the lifeless body of a Naxal rebel dressed in 'uniform' was discovered at the scene. Additionally, a .315 rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun were retrieved from the location, as stated by an official. The identity of the deceased Naxal insurgent is pending confirmation. An ongoing search is also being conducted in the surrounding vicinity, the official affirmed.

