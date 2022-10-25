    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Chhath Puja 2022: Date, muhurat and all you need to know

    Chhath Puja 2022: Date, muhurat and all you need to know

    Chhath Puja 2022: Date, muhurat and all you need to know
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    This year, Chhath Puja will begin on October 28 and last until October 31. During the puja, women fast for 36 hours and pray for the health, happiness, and long life of their children

    Chhath Puja, which is also called Surya Shashthi, is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla or six days after Diwali. Devotees worship the Sun God and Goddess Chhathi during the Mahaparv Chhath Puja, which is celebrated with great pomp in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in northern India.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Date
    This year, Chhath Puja will begin on October 28 and last until October 31. During the puja, women fast for 36 hours and pray for the health, happiness, and long life of their children.
    The four-day festival starts with the Chhath Nahay Khay, which will be celebrated on October 28 this year. The second day is Lohanda and Kharna which will take place on October 29. On the evening of the third day, October 30, Sandhya Arghya will be offered to the Sun God. The festival will end with the offering of Usha Arghya to the rising Sun on the morning of the fourth day on October 31.
    ALSO READ: Banks to remain shut for the next six days on account of Diwali, Dhanteras — Check details
    Muhurat
    On the third day of the festival on October 30, the evening Arghya will be offered to the setting Sun at the auspicious time of 5:37 pm. On Monday, October 31, Arghya will be offered to the rising Sun at the auspicious time of 6.31 am.
    Puja
    Married women perform the Chhath Puja to pray for the well-being of their sons and their families. On the first day, devotees take only one meal and also take a sacred bath in the river Ganga.
    On the second day, which is also known as Kharna, women fast without drinking water from sunrise to sunset. The fast is broken after sunset. The third day’s fasting begins with the end of the second day's prasad. The waterless day-long fast is observed on the primary Chhath Puja day. Women do not eat at night as well. At daybreak the next morning, Parna starts and the devotees offer Usha Arghya. Following the offering, women end their 36-hour fast.
    ALSO READ: Bestu Varas is today: Its significance and how is the Gujarati New Year celebrated?
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Chhath PujaChhath Puja celebrations

    Previous Article

    Google hit with Rs 936 crore penalty for anticompetitive Play Store policies

    Next Article

    Solar eclipse a day after Diwali: Here is why festivals are postponed

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng