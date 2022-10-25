Chhath Puja 2022: Date, muhurat and all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This year, Chhath Puja will begin on October 28 and last until October 31. During the puja, women fast for 36 hours and pray for the health, happiness, and long life of their children

Chhath Puja, which is also called Surya Shashthi, is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla or six days after Diwali. Devotees worship the Sun God and Goddess Chhathi during the Mahaparv Chhath Puja, which is celebrated with great pomp in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in northern India.

Date

This year, Chhath Puja will begin on October 28 and last until October 31. During the puja, women fast for 36 hours and pray for the health, happiness, and long life of their children.

The four-day festival starts with the Chhath Nahay Khay, which will be celebrated on October 28 this year. The second day is Lohanda and Kharna which will take place on October 29. On the evening of the third day, October 30, Sandhya Arghya will be offered to the Sun God. The festival will end with the offering of Usha Arghya to the rising Sun on the morning of the fourth day on October 31.

Muhurat

On the third day of the festival on October 30, the evening Arghya will be offered to the setting Sun at the auspicious time of 5:37 pm. On Monday, October 31, Arghya will be offered to the rising Sun at the auspicious time of 6.31 am.

Puja

Married women perform the Chhath Puja to pray for the well-being of their sons and their families. On the first day, devotees take only one meal and also take a sacred bath in the river Ganga.

On the second day, which is also known as Kharna, women fast without drinking water from sunrise to sunset. The fast is broken after sunset. The third day’s fasting begins with the end of the second day's prasad. The waterless day-long fast is observed on the primary Chhath Puja day. Women do not eat at night as well. At daybreak the next morning, Parna starts and the devotees offer Usha Arghya. Following the offering, women end their 36-hour fast.