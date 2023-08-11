Cop accused of killing 4 people on Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express sent to jail

2 Min Read
On July 31, Singh indiscriminately fired at the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, killing his senior RPF assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena and three passengers.
Chetan Singh, the accused constable in the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express shooting incident has been sent to jail. The Borivali Magistrate Court on Friday, August 11, ordered the 33-year-old Railway Protection Force constable to judicial custody for killing four men, including his senior officer.
This news comes after Singh's police remand was extended until August 11 after the Government Railway Police (GRP) sought more time to identify witnesses and scan CCTV footage.
He was caught with his weapon while trying to flee after passengers pulled the train's chain, stopping it near Mira Road station. Western Railways officials claimed Singh "wasn't feeling well and lost his calm," which is what led to the firing.
Following the incident, the Railway Board set up a five-member high-level committee to conduct a "comprehensive inquiry" into the incident. A GRP probe team also recreated the crime scene on Wednesday, August 9, and plans to take the accused to the spot.
The probe team has obtained CCTV footage from the train and is examining it to get more information about the gruesome killings, the motive of which was not yet clear.
The team has also recorded statements of eyewitnesses, an official said.
The deceased passengers were identified as Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (48), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar district, Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), a native of Madhubani in Bihar, and Sayyad Saifuddin, originally from Bidar in Karnataka who had settled in Hyderabad.
With agency inputs.
