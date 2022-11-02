    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Chennai rains: 2 dead, schools shut after record rainfall, yellow alert issued

    Chennai rains: Schools and colleges in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallu will be closed for the second day on Wednesday.

    Parts of Chennai witnessed severe waterlogging as heavy rainfall continue to batter the city for the past two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry for the next five days.

    Heavy showers caused inundation in a string of localities in the city and on the outskirts, while two persons were killed in rain-related incidents. According to reports, a man was electrocuted on Monday night and a woman died after portions of a residential building collapsed in the city’s northern area of Pulianthope.
    Image: PTI
    IMD issues a yellow alert
    The IMD issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in the entire state of Tamil Nadu. Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning was issued for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms and lightening are also likely to hit several districts on Wednesday.
    The met department forecast 35 to 75 percent more rains this season. For the first time in three decades, Chennai’s Nungambakkam recorded 8 cm in a single day and suburban Red Hills 13 cm, followed by 12 cm in Perambur.
    According to News 18 report, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the monsoon preparedness across the state on Tuesday. He urged district administrations to be prepared with relief and emergency operation plans.
    Image: PTI Image: PTI
    Schools shut
    Schools and colleges in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallu will be closed for the second day on Wednesday. Schools in Vellore, Kanjipuram, Vilupuram and Chengalpattu will also remain shut, ANI reported.
    Waterlogging across Chennai
    Dramatic visuals show a woman falling into an open manhole in Chennai’s Perambur on Wednesday as the streets were waterlogged after incessant rainfall. She was rescued by locals, who also placed barricades around open manholes in the area.
    Houses in low-lying areas of north Chennai were inundated. Two subways were shut and the city saw heavy traffic congestion in parts.
