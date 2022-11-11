    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Chennai weather: IMD issues red alert in parts of Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges shut — details here

    Chennai weather: Educational institutions were declared shut in Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Kancheepuram, Dindigul on Friday in the wake of heavy rainfall predictions.

    Parts of Chennai were submerged after incessant overnight rainfall in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall would likely intensify in Chennai on Friday as the low-pressure area is inching closer to the coast. "Heavy spells of rain are to continue off Andhra and Tamil Nadu coasts for the next few days," the IMD said.

    IMD issues alert in Tamil Nadu
    Red, orange and yellow alerts were issued in these parts of the state on Friday:
    Red alert (Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall): Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranippettai
    Orange alert (Very heavy rainfall): Vellore, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Tiruppattar, Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur
    Yellow alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall): The remaining areas of Tamil Nadu
    The IMD said isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 11 and over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 12.
    "Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11th-13th and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on 11th-14th November," the IMD tweeted.
    Schools and colleges shut in these Tamil Nadu districts:
    Educational institutions were declared shut in Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Kancheepuram, and Dindigul on Friday in the wake of heavy rainfall predictions. Both schools and colleges will remain closed in Kancheepuram and Madurai districts, while in the Sivaganga and Dindigul districts, only the schools will remain closed, news agency ANI reported.
    The IMD said that a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.
    "The Low-Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours," IMD said in a tweet. "Thereafter, it would move west-north-westwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala during November 12 and 13," it said.
    The weather department advised fishermen not to venture into these areas during the same period.
    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the 36th Convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu on Friday.
