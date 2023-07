Several areas of Chennai will face power cuts due to scheduled maintenance being carried out by Tangedco

Several parts of Chennai are set to face power cuts for a few hours on Friday, July 14, in view of maintenance work being carried out in the city. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will carry out the maintenance works today between 9 AM and 2 PM and the power cuts have been scheduled during this period.

Areas affected, include Porur, Tambaram, IT Corridor, Adyar, Vyasarpadi and Red Hills.

Here are the complete details of the areas to be affected by power cuts in Chennai

Porur:

Rabit Nagar, Kundrathur Road, Kovur Srinivasa Nagar, Sakthi Avenue, Thangam Avenue, Balaji Nagar, Madha Nagar, Poosanikulam, Subulaxmi Nagar, Kollachery, Kothandam Nagar, SRMC Mahalakshmi Nagar, Thirumurugan Nagar, Officer Colony, and all surrounding areas.

Tambaram:

Sithalapakkam, Vengaivasal, Noothencherry, Velavan Nagar, Rajakilpakkam, Krishna Nagar, Pammal, Annai Therasa Street, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Kamarajapuram, EB Colony, Venkataraman Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Adam Nagar, Moovendar Nagar, Kovilambakkam, Nanmangalam, Veeramani Nagar, Manikandan Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Kulakarai Street, Medavakkam Main Road, TNSCB Nookampalayam, Valluvar Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar, and all surrounding areas.

IT corridor:

Thoraipakkam, MGR Street, Anna Street, Eswaran Salai, Rangasamy Street and surrounding areas.

Adyar:

All areas in RA Puram, Kottivakkam Substations and Thiruvanmiyur.

Vyasarpadi:

Industrial Estate, EH Road, Sastri Nagar, Market Street, Pudhu Nagar, Vyasar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sathyamurthy Nagar, Sharma Nagar, Samiyarthottam, and surrounding areas.

Redhills:

Bhavani Nagar, Threethakaranpattu, Naravarikuppam, and Redhills Bus stand backside.

While residents in these areas are expected to face a power shutdown on July 14, several other areas in the IT Corridor, Mylapore, Egmore, Tambaram, KK Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Adyar, and Ponneri are expected to face power cuts on Saturday, July 15.

Previously, on Thursday, July 13, over 300 areas in the city faced power cuts due to ongoing scheduled maintenance activity by Tangedco.