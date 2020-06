The Tamil Nadu government may have allowed restaurants to resume dine-in services starting Monday but few establishments have been in a position to re-open business beyond skeletal takeaway services.

According to Chennai Hotels Association president M Ravi, only 20 percent of the city’s restaurants will be in a position to resume dine-in services this week.

“A number of our restaurants have been relying on migrant labour to run kitchens and the orders,” he said. “Given that a large part of this staff has left for their villages, we are extremely short-staffed on the workforce.”

Ravi, who is the proprietor of Chennai’s popular Vasantha Bhavan restaurant chain, said that only two of his 30 branches have opened for business. What’s more? The restaurant will run only a sustenance menu owing to the labour shortage, which means that diners will have to make do without some of its popular dishes.

“We are serving only about 10 out of 200 dishes because we don’t have the kitchen staff to cook and serve up our entire menu,” Ravi said.

Basic menus

It’s a similar scene across other South Indian restaurants in Chennai. The Vadapalani branch of world-famous Chennai-based Saravana Bhavan saw a steady stream of customers make their way for breakfast and lunch service. But the restaurant wasn’t exactly running a full service in terms of serving up the dishes it normally does.

“We have only been serving the bare essentials like the dosa and masala dosa for breakfast, and thaalis and parotas for lunch,” said the restaurant’s manager. “We haven’t been able to prepare our tandoor dishes like naans and paneer butter masala. Our diners have settled for the chapatti and phulka, instead.”

Restaurants that did open conformed to a strict social distancing and sanitization SOPs put in place by the Tamil Nadu government.

The Saravana Bhavan branches, for instances, are halting service twice a day — between breakfast and lunch, and lunch and coffee — in order to sanitize and deep-cleanse the entire restaurant.

Tamil Nadu’s guidelines also mandate that all restaurants run service without air-conditioning, which has meant that these restaurants have been able to re-open only their non-AC section for dine-in services.

Banana leaves make a comeback

The government’s insistence on usage of disposable cutlery and menus wherever possible has seen these restaurants go back to serving dishes on banana leaves and the classical style of narrating what is on the menu, to each customer, as opposed to handing over a restaurant menu.

Restaurants have also halved their covers, in keeping with the government directive to utilize only 50 percent of its seating capacity, in the quest for social distancing.

Diners on their part are not complaining. “I was initially apprehensive and scared about coming to eat out, but felt a bit comfortable when I saw the restaurant practise strict social distancing,” said K Mani, a cab driver who stopped by for his first dinner in 75 days.