Chennai rains: IMD issues yellow alert, schools closed as heavy showers cause waterlogging

Chennai is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall throughout the week. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to chair a meeting of top officials at the Secretariat today to review the monsoon precautionary measures.
Heavy rainfall continues to pound Chennai and other areas in Tamil Nadu, leading to waterlogging at several places. Traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles were also reported in the suburbs.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the city recorded 8.4 cm rainfall on Tuesday - for the third time in 72 Years. The city is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall throughout the week.
The Greater Chennai Corporation requested people "to be careful while commuting to workplaces". The corporation also issued a phone number on which people can reach out to report any grievances or seek help. "You may call us at 1913 for any grievances/help or kindly drop a Twitter message," it said in a tweet.
IMD issues a yellow alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Chennai would likely experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain on Tuesday. A yellow alert was issued in Krishnagiri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Thiruvanamalai and Chengalpattu.
Schools closed
In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts have been declared shut on Tuesday.
With the arrival of the northeast monsoon season on October 29 in southern India, several areas in Tamil Nadu have been witnessing heavy rainfall.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will chair a meeting of top officials at the Secretariat today to review the monsoon precautionary measures.
The Northeast monsoon rains commenced in Tamil Nadu on 29 October.
