Chennai rains: IMD issues yellow alert, schools closed as heavy showers cause waterlogging

Chennai is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall throughout the week. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to chair a meeting of top officials at the Secretariat today to review the monsoon precautionary measures.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Parts of Chennai face waterlogging following rainfall here. Visuals from Pulianthope, Choolai area. pic.twitter.com/pzBv0XQwNT— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022
Dear #ChennaiitesYou can call us at 1913 for any grievance or flood related help.#ChennaiCorporation#HeretoServe#ChennaiRains#ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/X8gxSJHmJJ— Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) October 31, 2022
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Rainfall lashes Chennai this morning, visuals from Purasaivakkam area.As per IMD, Chennai to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today. pic.twitter.com/NwjVxyhAWm— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022