TN Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall expected in Chennai, 14 districts from Nov 9-11; schools, colleges shut

#WATCH | Puducherry continues to receive heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in some areas. Visuals from Krishna Nagar.— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021
As per India Meteorological Dept (IMD), Puducherry is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today. pic.twitter.com/6qszZqT7A1
Tamil Nadu: Water logging in parts of Chennai, following heavy rainfall here, affects normal life in the city.— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021
Visuals from Korattur area in the city.
Heavy rainfall expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from 9-11th Nov due to northeast monsoon, as per IMD pic.twitter.com/Oe2vjUvgrY
Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2021