TN Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall expected in Chennai, 14 districts from Nov 9-11; schools, colleges shut

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday said that heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from November 9-11 due to the northeast monsoon. Waterlogging has been reported in parts of Chennai affecting normal life. Chennai and nearby regions experienced intense rains in the last 24 hours, leading to the inundation of most areas on Sunday and the opening up of sluice gates of three city reservoirs to let out surplus water. Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 percent excess rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rains lashing the city in about 24 hours comes after about six years, while other regions of Tamil Nadu received mild, and or moderate rainfall.

Here are the latest updates:

# Puducherry to experience heavy rain today.

As per India Meteorological Dept (IMD), Puducherry is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today. pic.twitter.com/6qszZqT7A1 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

# The state government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet districts on November 8 and 9.

# Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 percent of normal rainfall (during the season).

Heavy rainfall expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from 9-11th Nov due to northeast monsoon, as per IMD pic.twitter.com/Oe2vjUvgrY — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

# Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister MK Stalin following heavy rainfall in parts of the state and assured him of all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru MK Stalin, and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone's well-being and safety," Modi tweeted.

Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2021

# The Meteorological department said a cyclonic circulation lay over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure area is likely to form by November 9 and the agency has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state.

# From Saturday morning (November 6), Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since last night. Rains ceased in most areas here and in nearby districts by late Sunday night. In view of heavy rains, vehicular traffic, bus and train services were affected here.

# Most city and peripheral roads came under sheets of water and several trees were uprooted, leading to traffic diversions and disruption in transport services. People waded through ankle-deep water to reach nearby shops to buy essential commodities. Relatively low-level bridges, known as 'tharaipaalam' in Tamil, were submerged in several suburban areas. In view of all-round water logging, at least six subways were closed for traffic.