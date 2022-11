By CNBCTV18.com

The power supply in parts of Chennai will be suspended in the city from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday.

Parts of Chennai will witness a power cut on Friday due to maintenance work. The power supply will be suspended in the city from 9 am to 2 pm. Power will be restored earlier if the work is completed, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) was quoted by the New Indian Express as saying.

Check areas where there'll be power shut today:

Tambaram: Madambakkam, Paduvanchery, Annai Sathiya Nagar, Welcome colony, Kurinji Nagar, Ganesh Nagar and nearby areas.

Guindy: Vanuvampet, Kesari Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Tagore Street, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Buvaneshwari Nagar, Madipakkam, Moovarasampet, Sankaran Street, Ponniamman Koil, Madipakkam Main Road, Anna Street and nearby areas.

Ambattur: Thiruverkadu, Kendhra Vihar, Madhiravedu, Noombal, P.H. Road, Mehta Hospital, Macno Estate.

Other areas where power outage is likely (as per TANGEDCO) :

Santhaipettai: Old Bus Stand, Dharapuram Road, Aranmanaipudur, GH, Velliyankadu, Thennapalayam, TSK Nagar, Perichipalayam, KG Palayam, Indiranagar, Jeevanagar, Balajinagar, CTC, Palladam Rd, Bharathinagar, Vidyalayam, ABT Rd

Udumalpet -Poolankinar area: Poolankinar, Anthiyur,Sadaiyapalayam, Papanuthu, Valavady, Dhali, R.velur, Kurichikottai, TM Nagar, PA Solai, Vilamarathupatty, Kanjampatty, Kundalpatty, Udukkampalayam, Thenkumarapalayam

Madambakkam: Paduvanchery, Agaram then Annai sathiya nagar, Welcom colony Pillaiyar koil street, Kurinji nagar Lakshmi Nagar, Kaspapuram 1part Gokul Nagar, Ganesh Nagar

Irulipattu: Alinijivakkam, Athipattu, Irulipattu, Janapachatram, P.P.Road, Jaganathapuram Road, Saikiruba nagar, Virundhavan Nagar.

Panchetty: Arasur, Periyakavanam, Vellodai, Devadhanam, Anuppampattu, Kodur, Irulipattu, Janappachathiram, , Jeganathapuram, Thatchur, Chathiram, Anadarkuppam, Madhavaram, Amoor