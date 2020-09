Chemcon Speciality, a Vadodara-based leading manufacturer of speciality chemicals, is set to bring out its initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares of face value Rs 10 each on September 21.

The IPO will close for subscription on September 23 with a price band of Rs 338-340 per equity share.

The company's revenue from operations is Rs 262.05 crore, up by 29 percent with EBITDA of Rs 70.26 crore, up by 25 percent between FY18 and FY20.

In FY20, company's profit after tax was up by 36 percent at Rs 48.85 crore.

As of March 31, 2020, the total borrowings of the company stood at Rs 44.51 crores and the debt-equity ratio of the company was 0.31.

Some of the company's customers Laurus Labs, Hetero Labs, Aurobindo Pharma and Macleods Pharmaceuticals among others.

Chemcon's global market spans the countries like US, Germany, Italy, South Korea, People’s Republic of China, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Russia, Spain, Thailand and Malaysia, the company said in a release.

The company is a leading manufacturer of the two chemicals predominantly used in the pharmaceutical comapany - Hexamethyldisilazane (HMDS) and Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate (CMIC).