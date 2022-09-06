Cheetah reintroduction requires at least 7 helipads to come up in and around Kuno National Park

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini A team from South Africa is scheduled to arrive there on Tuesday. Wildlife Institute of India (WII) dean and senior professor Yadvendradev Vikramsinh Jhala, who is playing an important role in the cheetah translocation plan, is also scheduled to reach the park.

At least seven helipads are being constructed in and around the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, where the cheetah reintroduction project will be carried out, as per a PTI report. The park is located in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district.

The helipads are being constructed amid indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might arrive to inaugurate the ambitious project, under which cheetahs will be brought from South Africa and Namibia. However, there is no confirmation yet.

PTI further reported that three helipads are being built inside the KNP, and four are coming up outside.

This proposed transfer of the animals from Namibia was made possible after Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav signed an MoU with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

According to the government of India, the main goal of the cheetah reintroduction project is to establish viable cheetah metapopulation that allows the cheetah to perform its functional role as a top predator and provides space for the expansion of the cheetah within its historical range.

The Indian Cheetah had once numbered in the tens of thousands, but extensive capture of wild cheetah cubs and subsequent overhunting led to the extinction of the Cheetah in India and most of its other Asiatic habitats. The animal is being reintroduced almost over 75 years after it got extinct in India.

There are only about 7,000 cheetahs left in the world, and most of them are found in African savannas.