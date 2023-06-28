Cheetah 'Agni' injured in fight at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno park

Divisional forest official PK Verma said Agni, the injured cheetah, was stable and in good health

Days after six cheetahs, brought to India as part of a translocation project, died, another African cheetah was reported to have sustained injuries after a fight with other cheetahs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. Divisional forest official PK Verma said Agni, the injured cheetah, was undergoing treatment and in good health.

"Cheetahs Gaurav and Shaurya, translocated from Namibia, got into a fight with Agni and Vayu (who were brought from South Africa) around 6 pm on Monday in the free range area of KNP, Verma was quoted by PTI as saying. Officials then sounded "sirens and burst crackers in a bid to break up the fight", he added.

Soon after the incident, Agni was tranquilised and doctors started treating it. The cheetah was stable and in good health. Verma said such fights are a normal occurrence.