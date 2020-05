Five more states have released lockdown 4.0 related rules, which will be in effect till May 31, 2019. The common thread in these rules released by Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha and Telangana on May 18 are the banned activities mentioned in the prohibited list. Moreover, none of these states allow any socio-economic activity in containment zones.

Another common principle used by the states is that unless specifically mentioned in the prohibited or restricted list, all activity will be allowed without the need to take permission from the state government.

Banned Activity

Most of the states have followed the union home ministry circular of May 18 on the prohibited list which bans specific activities in all zones that includes domestic air travel, metros, schools, colleges, cinema halls, shopping malls, hotels, bars, theatres, auditorium, social, political and religious gatherings.

But interestingly, West Bengal has deviated from the home ministry mandated norms by not including hotels in the prohibited list. As per rules released by the Mamata Bannerjee government, hotels will be allowed in green zones as well as specific areas in Red and Orange zones which are designated as Category C or Clear Area.

Zoning Norms

Theses five states will be designating districts as Red, Orange and Green zones as per home ministry norms and will be further dividing them into containment areas. West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have come up with additional norms based on which the zones and the containment areas will be designated.

In Uttar Pradesh, different parameters will be followed for urban and rural containment zones. In urban areas, if a single case is detected, then an area covered by a radius of 250 metres around the house of the patient will be designated as containment zone. In case of more than one COVID-19 positive patient, an area under the radius of 500 metres will be earmarked as containment zone and another 250 meter area next to this boundary will be designated as buffer zone.

In rural areas, in case a single COVID-19 patient is detected , then only the area around the house of the patient in the village will be designated as a containment zone. In case of more than one patient, the whole village will be declared as a containment zone.

West Bengal government has decided to divide Red and Green zones into three parts i.e. Category A or containment zone, Category B or Buffer Area and Category C or Clean Area.

Industrial Activity

Uttar Pradesh, Telengana, Odisha have allowed all industrial and commercial activity to resume outside containment areas. But Uttar Pradesh government has mandated that officers of government department and managers in private offices will have to ensure 100 percent coverage of Arogya Setu app amongst the employees. The home ministry order of May 18 has said Arogya Setu app coverage will be ensured on a best endeavour basis .

In West Bengal, industrial activity has been permitted without any restrictions in Green zones, but in Orange and Red zones, units will have to follow certain norms. For example, in buffer areas of Red and Orange zones, 25 percent workers will be allowed while in Clear Areas of these zones, units can start operations with 50 percent workers.

Rajasthan has also imposed some restrictions on industrial and commercial units. In Red zones of the desert state, offices will be allowed with 50 percent employees while in Orange zones, two thirds of the workforce will be allowed.

Moreover, Rajasthan government will allow IT/ITES employees and workers of factories requiring continuous production to work beyond the curfew deadline of 7:00 PM by issuing special passes.

Goods and People

All the five states have allowed movement of inter state and intra-state goods without restrictions. But there are differences in norms on movement of passenger vehicles and cabs.

Rajasthan will allow cab aggregators only in Orange and Green zones and commercial passenger services will continue to be banned in red zones. In Uttar Pradesh, inter state public transport will continue to be restricted but separate guidelines will soon be issued after consultation with other neighbouring states. Restrictions on travel people from Delhi to Noida and Ghaziabad will also continue and only those people with travel passes issued by the two district administrations will be allowed.

Telangana has also allowed intra-state movement of public transport except in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Area. It has also lifted pillion riding restrictions on two-wheelers.

All these five states have allowed cab aggregator services outside containment zones with maximum two passengers.

Shops, Spas and Markets

While shopping malls are in the prohibited category, all the states have allowed shops, mandis and market complexes with restrictions.

While Odisha and Rajasthan have insisted on social distancing and sanitisation norms for its shops, Telangana will be following an odd-even formula for shops located in markets. In West Bengal, while all shops will be allowed in Green zones as well as Buffer and Clear Areas (Category B and C areas ) in Red and Orange zones.

In Uttar Pradesh, there will be restrictions on opening of markets. District administration will ensure that not all markets are open on a working day. Vegetable mandis will have specific time slots allotted to them for wholesale and retail activities.However, weekly mandis wont be allowed in urban areas in the state.

The five states have also allowed barber shops, saloons to operate with strict norms on sanitisation. However, West Bengal has not allowed spas to resume operations.

