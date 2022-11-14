By CNBCTV18.com

The case has been registered against a total of 69 people including the 50 employees who obtained fake certificates for the post of Multipurpose Health Workers.

A cheating case has been registered against 69 persons, including 50 employees of the Maharashtra government, for allegedly obtaining fake certificates for the post of multipurpose health worker in Beed Zilla Parishad's health department, according to news agency PTI.

The 69 candidates qualified in the state-wide recruitment test for the multipurpose health worker (MPW) for the fever control program. They had allegedly obtained fake seasonal spraying certificates, according to a complaint lodged by Gyandev Karwar, the chief administrative officer (CAO) with the office of the Deputy Director of the Health Department, Latur. The committee probed the matter, and a complaint was registered with the Beed Police.

ALSO READ:

Since a reservation is provided for the multipurpose health workers post in the health department for those who have obtained seasonal spraying certification, candidates had obtained the fake certificates. As per the report, fake certificates were distributed from April 24, 2017, to February 13, 2020. The certificates had the signature of the then-Beed district health officer who may also come under the scanner, an official told PTI.