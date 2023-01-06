'Charges completely false', claims father of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on Air India co-passenger 

Delhi Police summoned Shyam Mishra, father of accused Shankar Mishra for questioning, today after the accused did not respond to several calls. The accused, Shankar Mishra had urinated on his co-passenger, a woman in her seventies, allegedly in an inebriated condition, in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

The father of Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on an elderly female co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, on Friday claimed that the charges against his son are "completely false".

"This is completely a false case. My son hadn't slept for 30-35 hrs. After dinner, he might've consumed the drink given by crew & then slept. From what I understand,he was questioned by airline staff after he woke up," ANI News Agency quoted Mishra as saying.

He further claimed that his son cannot do such a thing, and that the victim might have been upset because some of her demands were not met.

"I don't think he would do it. She (the victim) is a 72-year-old woman, she is like his mother. He (the accused, his son) is a 34-year-old man. How can he do it? He is married and has an 18-year-old daughter."

"She (victim) had demanded payment and it was made. Don't know what happened next. Must've demanded something that perhaps wasn't met that upset her. Perhaps there was blackmailing, there must be something," Mishra's father said.

Delhi Police summoned Shyam Mishra, father of accused Shankar Mishra for questioning on Friday after the accused did not respond to several calls. Earlier today Police interrogated 2 people in Mumbai in connection to the case.

Mishra, who was working with the US multinational firm Wells Fargo in a senior position in India, has been sacked from the job, the company said on Friday. A four-member Delhi Police team landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon in search of Mishra but found his home locked.

The airline had on Wednesday said it has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the accused passenger and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.

Based on the woman passenger’s complaint, a case was registered under sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under the Aircraft Rules.

With inputs from agencies.