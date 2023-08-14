Charcha 2023: The power of convening

Convenings build belief that even daunting goals like ending poverty can be achieved, if we are in it together.

What do convenings of people with intent, information, and energy mean for a development agenda?

In an increasingly interconnected world, convenings play a pivotal role in driving positive change and fostering networks. Across industries, convenings have demonstrated the value of bringing professionals in that field under one roof and amplifying their knowledge, relationships, and learnings through curated interactions.

When it comes to an agenda like creating resilient livelihoods for all Indians, the role of convenings becomes far more critical. Such an agenda is not finite to any one sector. It requires samaaj, sarkaar, and bazaar to align forces and come together in the spirit of sharing learnings, unlocking synergies, and giving each other’s efforts the right tailwinds for success.

The livelihood problem

Informal workers in India, like in many countries the world over, are still picking up the pieces of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. A report by the International Labour Organization states that over 400 million informal workers in India may have been pushed further into poverty due to the pandemic. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, India has over 53 million unemployed people as of December 2021. More than 50% of its working-age population was not employed or actively searching for a job in 2019-20, and a larger number is idle and unemployed today—more than three years into the pandemic.

Poverty alleviation and livelihood creation need to be a priority in today’s India, and the joint efforts of stakeholders can accelerate the pace at which India’s poor find pathways to sustainable livelihoods and improved quality of life. Convenings are key to bringing attention to underrepresented problem spaces and shaping the course of innovations required to solve them.

Catch them young

India’s burgeoning digital and tech-first landscape can generate employment and unlock economic opportunity at population scale. This, combined with India’s entrepreneurship potential, has the power to change how India innovates, grows, and creates jobs for the masses.

But, for this to happen, we must make it aspirational for top talent in the country to solve its most critical developmental challenges.

Convenings that allow our country’s tech-first, entrepreneurial, and creative youth to interact with changemakers can inspire the former to invest their time in collaborating and solving some of the biggest livelihood challenges our country faces today; to ensure that technology benefits underserved populations, instead of leaving them behind.

Knowledge sharing

In India, knowledge and intellectual property often sit in vaults — be it our traditional knowledge and practices or formal research done at universities or by individuals. But, they have the potential to spark innovation, change ways of thinking and doing and even solve wicked problems faced by the poor.

Masterclasses and seminars can unlock these vaults by bringing to the spotlight lessons that can benefit a wide range of stakeholders. For instance, what micro-pension schemes can do for unorganised sector workers; the strategies that worked for enabling scale and sustainability for grassroots programs; or the impact of catalytic funding and tech-first founders on creating livelihoods for Bharat - each has a lesson that applies to a different field. Such knowledge-sharing sessions have the potential to accelerate solutions and foster collaboration.

The policy to practice journey

A common thread runs through the complex weave of wicked problems that face our society — the steps that need to be taken to make the journey from policy to practice.

Leaders working on across-the-spectrum issues such as poverty, gender, livelihoods, Agtech, and enabling ecosystems, among other things, are best placed to share their experiences on how they made this journey possible.

So, back to the question we began with. What do convenings of people with intent, information, and energy mean for a development agenda?

We pondered this as we looked back on Charcha 2022, The/Nudge Forum’s livelihoods summit, and began planning for this year’s event.

And the answer lay in what we saw it did – and could do — and it was to create a space to learn, network, and celebrate the bright sparks of achievement in the field. Coming together builds belief that even daunting goals like ending poverty can be achieved, if we are in it together. The palpable energy of 500+ deeply passionate people under one roof fuels each of their aspirations and actions, long after the event.

That is the essence of Charcha '23, and the power of convening.

Charcha is an initiative towards closing the distance between samaaj, sarkaar and bazaar, (society, government and markets) and will be held in-person on Aug 23-Aug 24, at ISB, Hyderabad.

NOTE: THIS IS A PARTNERED POST