Chandrayaan 3: PM Modi to meet ISRO scientists after concluding two-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday meet scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission after concluding his two-nation visit from Greece.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so.

Though the details of his visit have not been shared, the PM is likely to visit the Missions Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) to congratulate the scientists and officials of the space agency.

PM Modi who was in South Africa for the BRICS Summit had a phone conversation with ISRO chief Somanath. He had virtually witnessed the landing and addressed ISRO scientists from Johannesburg.

