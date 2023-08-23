2 Min Read
Fawad Hussain, a former Pakistani minister, has acknowledged India's latest lunar endeavor, 'Chandrayaan 3', as a significant moment in human history. This stance represents a notable shift from his earlier criticism of 'Chandrayaan 2' back in 2019.
Hussain, who formerly held the position of Minister of Science and Technology under Prime Minister Imran Khan's administration, not only extends his congratulations to India but also urges his own country to broadcast the upcoming moon landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the approaching Wednesday evening.
Taking to social media, he said, "Pak media should show #Chandrayan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM… historic moment for Humankind, especially for the people, scientists, and Space community of India…. Many Congratulations." This message was conveyed through his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
It's worth noting that Fawad Hussain had previously conveyed his admiration for ISRO on July 14, when the Indian space agency initiated its third lunar mission.
“Congratulations to Indian space and Science community on the launch of #Chandrayan3 wishing you all the best,” he said.
This change in stance comes after Fawad Hussain had openly criticised the Indian space agency in 2019 during the Chandrayaan-2 mission. He had questioned the Indian government's investment in the second lunar mission, deeming the foray into uncharted territory as imprudent. Following the unsuccessful outcome of the previous mission, marked by the Vikram Lander's loss of communication with ground control at an altitude of 2.1 km above the Moon, Fawad Hussain used the hashtag 'India Failed' in his social media post, as reported by The Print.
Chandrayaan-3's soft landing targeted for the Moon's south pole is scheduled today for 6:04 pm. With less than half a day before this event, the Lander Module, represented by the Vikram lander, is seeking an appropriate landing site on the lunar surface. Should the execution proceed as planned, India will join an exclusive cohort comprising the United States, Russia, and China as one of the few countries to have achieved a soft lunar landing.
ISRO will start broadcasting the live landing operations, commencing at 5:27 pm on August 23. The broadcast will be accessible on various platforms including ISRO's official website, the official ISRO YouTube channel, and ISRO's authorized Facebook channel.
