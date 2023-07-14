Chandrayaan 3 Launch LIVE | India's third lunar mission to launch today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

Chandrayaan 3 launch LIVE | When will the lander and rover land on the moon
The lander and rover are expected to land on the moon on August 23 or 24, depending on the sunrise on the moon, the ISRO explained. "When we are landing, sunlight must be there," they said. Read more here.
Chandrayaan 3 launch LIVE | Companies that contributed critical parts to the lunar mission
Ahead of the launch, the space agency successfully completed a 24-hour launch rehearsal on Tuesday, July 11, simulating the entire launch preparation for the mission. Godrej Aerospace and Himson Industrial Ceramic are two companies that have contributed critical parts to the mission. Read more about the same here.
Chandrayaan 3 launch LIVE | ISRO Temple visits Tirupathi temple ahead of launch
A day before the launch of Chandrayaan 3, the ISRO temple visited the Tirupathi temple in Andhra Pradesh with a minature model of the lander and rover. The scientists also offered prayers at the Venkatachalapathy temple and Sri Chengalamma temple.
Chandrayaan 3 launch LIVE | Where to watch
The launch will be live streamed on Doordarshan channel, ISRO's website and official YouTube channel 2pm IST onwards.
Chandrayaan 3 to launch at 2.35pm
India's third lunar mission will launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh today at 2.35pm.
Good morning! Welcome to our LIVE blog on the Chandrayaan-3 launch — India's third-lunar mission. Catch LIVE updates on the countdown leading up to the big moment as well as the event itself here.