Chandrayaan-3 landing: From Amitabh Bachchan to Mamata Banerjee, celebrities and leaders cheer for ISRO

Aa gayi ghadi hai dekho sabse badi,Hai humse bas do kadam pe dekho jeet khadi!#Chandrayaan3Landing @isro pic.twitter.com/xzyJ4VeSW3— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) August 23, 2023
It’s #Chandrayaan3Landing Day 6.04PM …. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/o9Mrr2IHHG— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 23, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS —- MARK MY WORDS . Congratulations @isro .. IN ADVANCE .. on this spectacular success .. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD … congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too .. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch.…— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 23, 2023
As the world’s eyes remain fixated on 🇮🇳, it’s a proud privilege to live and experience the awe & excitement of the final frontier of India’s moon mission.Chandrayaan-3’s remarkable journey has already earned a place of pride. Keeping fingers crossed!जय हो, विजय हो… pic.twitter.com/VZ2pjHUHci— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 23, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for the entire nation!The @isro team belongs to India. Their hard work is a testament of the country's progress which has come from the people, scientists and economists, and not any political entity.Scientists from across the…— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 22, 2023
