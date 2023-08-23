Chandrayaan-3 landing: From Amitabh Bachchan to Mamata Banerjee, celebrities and leaders cheer for ISRO

The third lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3, is expected to land on the moon at 6:04 PM today, August 23. Ahead of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on Moon, people from different parts of the country are extending good wishes for the success of the lunar mission. Many actors, politicians, bureaucrats and well-wishers are cheering for the success of Chandrayaan-3 and sharing their excitement on social media.

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a few lines dedicated to the Chandrayaan-3 mission on Sony’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. The poem read, “Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan 3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda maama ke ghar pahuchega,” which roughly translates as, “In the evening, tomorrow, when the moon rises, our country’s footprints will be imprinted on the soil of the moon. Tomorrow, the moon of the stories of our childhood will be within reach to our country.”

Besides Big B, rapper Badshah shared his excitement through a tweet, “Aa gayi ghadi hai dekho sabse badi, Hai humse bas do kadam pe dekho jeet khadi! (The biggest moment is here, victory is just two steps away from us.)”

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also shared his excitement for the event. “It’s Chandrayaan-3 Landing Day 6.04 PM,” he wrote.

R Madhavan, who played the role of Indian aerospace engineer Nambi Narayan in the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, congratulated ISRO and Nambi Narayan in advance through his tweet. He said, “Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS —- MARK MY WORDS. Congratulations isro .. IN ADVANCE.. on this spectacular success .. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD … congratulations to Nambi N Official too .. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch.”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also cheered for the mission’s success and wrote, “As the world’s eyes remain fixated on India, it’s a proud privilege to live and experience the awe & excitement of the final frontier of India’s moon mission. Chandrayaan-3’s remarkable journey has already earned a place of pride. Keeping fingers crossed!”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee commented, “Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for the entire nation!” She added, “With Chandraayan-3 inching closer to reaching the lunar South Pole, we must all stand together and cheer for its successful soft landing!”

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14. If the mission lands successfully, India will achieve a technological and scientific milestone and establish itself as a space power.