Following the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon at 6:04 PM on August 23, social media has been flooding with congratulatory messages for the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for this historic success. People have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express and share their joy, excitement, celebration and even meme posts on this historic achievement by India.

Amid the celebrations, the ISRO has shared the first images captured by the Chandrayaan-3 ’s Vikram Lander. The pictures show a clear image of the Moon’s surface with craters. However, after the picture was shared by the ISRO, users on X went into a frenzy by sharing memes for light-hearted banter drawing the similarity between the Moon’s surface and the potholed roads in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

A Twitter user wrote, “Potholes on the moon signifies not only habitation but also a well-functioning municipal corporation.”

Another added, “Zarur bmc hogi.”

“Sir. It looks like amchi Mumbai”, a third user wrote.

A funny comment read, “Monsoon season chl rha udhar.”

“This looks like Kormangala,” wrote a user comparing the photo with the locality in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee also became a part of the online trends for an inadvertent gaffe. While congratulating the ISRO scientists she mentioned director-producer Rakesh Roshan instead of Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel to space. This made many users share memes and many of them featured Rakesh Roshan.

“Under the able leadership of Mamata Banerjee congratulations to Rakesh Roshan on becoming Astronaut,” wrote a user.

Another slammed the CM and shared the clip by captioning, “Didi Chandrayan3 ki landing ke jagah 'Koi Mil Gaya' dekh ke aayi hai Rakesh Roshan.”

Besides all the slamming memes regarding the pothole of Mumbai and Bengaluru to Mamata’s gaffe, many memes caught the attention of users due to their creative and humorous take. Ahead of the Hindu festival, Raksha Bandhan, a user shared a picture of Mother Earth tying rakhi to ‘Chanda Mama’ which shows the spacecraft as a Rakhi.

Another user shared a meme referring to the movie scenes from Bollywood and wrote, “Every Indian Right Now.”

As India becomes a member of the elite list of nations that have succeeded in landing on the Moon with the success of this mission, another user shared a meme and captioned it, “India entering the elite moon landing club.”

Apart from this, many were seen congratulating ISRO through funny memes on social media. However, the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has marked another milestone in India's space exploration endeavours. It has shown the determination and meticulous planning of the Indian Space Research Organisation.