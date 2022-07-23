Remembering Chandrashekhar Azad on his birth anniversary

One of the most prominent freedom fighters in the history of Indian Independence movement was Chandrashekhar Azad, a revolutionary who reorganised the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) and participated in the Kakori train robbery and assassination of British police officer John Saunders.

Childhood days

Azad was born on July 23, 1906, in Bhavra village, which now falls under the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. His father Sitaram Tiwari was a gardener, while his mother Jagrani Devi was a homemaker. They had migrated from the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh in search of livelihood.

As a child, Azad played with the Bhil boys in his village and learnt archery from them. He later became an excellent marksman. He started working at the tehsil office early in his life but soon quit as he hated bowing down to the high officials who came visiting, The Wire reported.

Getting the name Azad

In the early 1920s, Azad had gone to Bombay where he worked as a coolie in the shipping yard. He was an ardent fan of movies and would spend money earned in the dockyard to buy movie tickets, biographer Vishwanath Vaishampayan said.

Later, he was admitted to Kashi Vidyapith of Varanasi where he started his political career in 1921.

When Mahatma Gandhi launched the Non-Cooperation Movement in December 1921, Azad, then a teenager, took part in it. He was arrested by the British during a demonstration.

When the magistrate asked him his name, he declared his name to be 'Azad', his father's name 'Swatantra', and his residence as 'prison'. It is since then that Chandrashekhar got the title of ‘Azad’.

Infuriated with these replies, the magistrate sentenced him to 15 whiplashes, which Azad faced bravely. With every whiplash, Azad is said to have cried, “Mahatma Gandhi Ki Jai”.

Kakori and assassination of Saunders

After the Non-Cooperation movement was suspended in 1922, Azad joined the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA), which was a revolutionary organisation formed by Ramprasad Bismil.

On August 9, 1925, Azad participated in the famous Kakori train robbery against the British Raj. The robbery put the revolutionaries in direct confrontation with the British Raj. While most of them were arrested, Azad escaped to Jhansi, where he lived in disguise for some years.

With most revolutionaries in prison, Azad was tasked with the responsibility of reorganising the party. He was helped by Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev. In September 1928, they formed the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association.

The first task of the HSRA was to shoot JP Saunders at Lahore in 1928 to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. The second task was to bomb the Central Assembly to protest against the Public Safety Bill and the Trade Disputes Bill.

Death