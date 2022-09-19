Chandigarh University shut till September 24 over objectionable videos — Here's what we know so far

By CNBCTV18.com

The campus of Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali has been closed till September 24 over allegations that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded by a hosteller. Two accused were arrested, and one was detained in connection with the matter.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, protests continue on the campus, with senior officials from the district administration, police and university trying to pacify the students.

After a preliminary investigation, police arrested a woman student, while a 23-year-old youth, stated to be her boyfriend, was held in Himachal Pradesh and handed over to the Punjab Police. The Himachal Police also detained another 31-year-old man in connection with the case.

Here is what we know so far:

# Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, Gurpreet Deo, said the woman student appeared to have shared a video of herself, and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

# University authorities, too, rejected as "false and baseless" reports that claimed videos of several women students in the varsity hostel were made and leaked on social media and that distraught students had attempted suicide.

# Many students accused the university authorities of "suppressing facts" related to the alleged videos and "suicide attempt" by a student. Some students claimed that videos were leaked.

# Students have demanded an apology from the police and district administration for calling the objectionable videos of some students as rumours. They claimed the accused woman had admitted she had made the videos.

# Several students put forth their demands before the university authorities on many issues, including changing hostel wardens, relaxation in timings for hostel entry, and safety issues.

# A student claimed the videos were made, which were later deleted, and the accused student's phone was also broken. Another student claimed more than 10 girls and women students suffered panic attacks on Saturday evening, fearing that MMS videos of "50-60 girls had" been leaked by the arrested student to her boyfriend over the phone. She claimed that the boy's hostel had been converted into a girl's hostel recently and lacked facilities, while even CCTV cameras had not been installed in every corridor.

# An FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered in the matter, and further probe is on.

With inputs from PTI