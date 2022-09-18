Chandigarh University MMS case: Protests over objectionable video rumours, CM orders probe

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The protest occurred past midnight at Chandigarh University campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. The university authorities, however, rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media.

Chandigarh University is in the eye of the storm over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several female students were recorded by a woman student. Students held a massive protest past midnight at Chandigarh University campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered a probe and expressed anguish over the incident, and said strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

The university authorities, however, rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media. Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters that protests erupted in the university after a ”rumour” that videos of several women students had been made.

Now the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note, and chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Punjab, to file an FIR against the culprits immediately and to deal with the matter strictly and without any laxity. The victims must be given proper counselling, and their safety and security must be ensured, the NCW said.

Police personnel interact with students of Chandigarh University protesting on the campus after private videos of several women students were posted on social media in Mohali on September 17. A female student allegedly involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended. (PTI Photo)

He said an FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act had been registered in the matter, and a woman student had been apprehended. During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the woman student, who had been apprehended, had shared her video with someone stated to be from Himachal Pradesh, whose role is also under the scanner, the police officer said.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal also said those involved in the incident would get strict punishment. "In Chandigarh University, a girl recorded objectionable videos of several girl students and made them viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls should keep courage. We are all with you. All should act with patience," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Dr Arvinder Singh Kang, Director, Students Welfare of Chandigarh University, said, "At the preliminary level, we investigated and did not find that videos of other students were made."

”For fair investigation, university authorities got the FIR registered into the incident for a thorough and fair probe. Rumours regarding attempted suicide (by some students) and MMS of 60 students are not correct,” he said. Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the university's students to stay calm and assured them that the guilty would not be spared.

”It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of our society,” Bains said in a tweet.

Urging people not to pay any attention to any rumour, SSP Soni said no case of attempted suicide by any woman student came to notice. He also said no death took place in connection with the incident. To another question, Soni said forensic evidence was being collected in the matter.

Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati also reached the university campus to take stock of the situation. ”I understand parents’ concern, and I want to assure them that the incident is being investigated by the police,” she said.

"It is a matter of deep investigation why the woman, who made the video, did so. Whether or not she shot videos of other girls is a matter of investigation," Gulati said.

(With inputs from PTI)