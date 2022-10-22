Chandigarh to Tamil Nadu: These states and UTs have curbed bursting of firecrackers on Diwali

By CNBCTV18.com

The sale and bursting of firecrackers around Diwali have been a matter of debate for the last few years due to the rising pollution levels in many states. Several states are practising caution by imposing restrictions on the production, storage, sale and bursting of crackers as it deteriorates the air quality.

Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the production, storage or bursting of crackers, which will be in effect till January 1, 2023, in the national capital. Several restrictions, from limiting the time of the bursting crackers on Diwali to allowing the use of only green crackers, have been imposed by many states in an effort to minimise air pollution.

Green crackers have low emissions and are permitted by the Supreme Court. The chemical formulation of green crackers reduces particle emission and they produce limited noise ranging from 110 to 125 decibels as opposed to regular firecrackers that produce over 160 decibels. Green crackers use polluting components like aluminium, barium, potassium nitrate, and carbon, in reduced quantities, cutting emissions by 30 percent as compared to regular firecrackers.

Here is a look at the various measures taken by many states and Union Territories to curb the bursting of firecrackers this Diwali.

Delhi

The Delhi government has ordered a complete ban on the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers (including green crackers), till January 1, 2023. There is also a ban on online sales and delivery of firecrackers this year as many incidents of people bursting crackers were reported in Delhi last year as it was easily available online.

A coordinated action plan will be carried out by Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Revenue Department for implementing the ban.

West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court on October 11 directed that no fireworks other than green crackers bearing QR codes would be sold or used in West Bengal. The court has directed the representatives of the state pollution control board (PCB) and police personnel to inspect firecrackers that would be sold in the market and seize those that don't meet the permissible standards.

The HC has directed the police and PCB officials to undertake public awareness campaigns on the restrictions imposed on the sale and use of firecrackers and their adverse impact on the environment.

Punjab

The Punjab government has provided a window of two hours for bursting firecrackers on Diwali this year. In light of the directions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), detailed instructions have been issued to district administrations regarding the time limit for bursting firecrackers, according to a News18 report.

Bursting of crackers will be allowed only from 8 pm to 10 pm in the state. The manufacturing, stock, distribution, sale, and use of banned firecrackers are also prohibited. Only the green crackers would be allowed to be sold only by licenced traders.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has provided a window of 1 hour twice a day for bursting firecrackers in the state. As per a News18 report, the orders allow people to burn firecrackers between 6 am and 7 am and between 7 pm and 8 pm on Diwali.

Chandigarh

Ending a two-year blanket ban on firecrackers, the Chandigarh Administration has allowed the use of green crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali in 2022.

The residents of the Union Territory will be allowed to use green crackers on Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm. On the occasion of Gurpurab, which will be celebrated on November 8, the use of crackers will be allowed from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm.