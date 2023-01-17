Chandigarh hit-and-run case: Family claims 'Police waited 48 hours to lodge FIR'; Retd Army Major arrested

The incident took place on Saturday night when the victim was hit by a speeding SUV while she was out feeding stray dogs with her mother. The hit-and-run incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

A retired Indian Army Major has been arrested for running over a 25-year-old woman in Chandigarh, while she was feed stray dogs on the road side in Chandigarh late on January 14. The victim was hit by a speeding SUV in Sector 53. The driver didn't stop after the accident, but the entire incident was caught on CCTV leading to the retired army personnel's arrest.

In the footage, the victim, identified as Tejashwati Kaushal, is seen feeding strays along with her mother when a speeding SUV hit her at around 11:39 pm. The vehicle was suspected to be a Mahindra Thar.

The police identified the vehicle nabbed the driver allegedly identified as retired Army Major Sandeep Sahi. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving on public way) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against him.

चंडीगढ़ में एक डॉग लवर बेज़ुबान पशुओं को खाना खिला रही थी तभी Wrong Side से आ रही एक तेज़ रफ़्तार गाड़ी ने उसे टक्कर मारी। लड़की का इलाज चल रहा है। बच्ची नेक काम कर रही थी, भगवान से उसके लिए प्रार्थना करती हूँ। क्या वो गाड़ी वाला नशे में था ? @DgpChdPolice सख़्त कार्यवाही कीजिए pic.twitter.com/KWQASY9FqZ — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 16, 2023

Meanwhile, the family of the victim alleged that the police lodged an FIR 48 hours after the incident, that too only after the CCTV footage of the incident was shared with them.

The FIR was registered on January 18 following which the retired Major of the Indian Army was arrested.

Also read:

On Monday, the family of Tejashwati said that they had procured the footage of a CCTV camera, which had captured the incident, on their own from a shop in the area and handed the same over to the police, Indian Express reported.

The victim, a UPSC aspirant, suffered head injuries, but has been discharged from hospital. She was admitted at Government Multi-specialty Hospital and received 18 stitches to her head.