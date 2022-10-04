Chandigarh air show — how to get tickets and other details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini While entry is free to the Indian Airforce show, one has to download the pass from the Chandigarh Tourism app.

The Indian Airforce will be thrilling audiences with their upcoming air show at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh from October 6-8. President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other VVIPs will attend the show. While entry is free of cost to the public, one has to download the pass from the Chandigarh Tourism app available on the Google Play Store.

A single mobile number can download two passes. Each entry pass is an encoded QR code that needs to be shown with a valid photo ID card.

The air show will see the Surya Kiran aerobatics team perform, while other aircraft like advanced fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters will also take part in the show.

While the air show is set to happen between 3-5.30 pm, people have been advised to reach the alighting point by at least 11.30 am.

The area will be under heavy restrictions for the two days of the show, with normal activities like boating, walks and more restricted. The entry of private vehicles with the exception of VVIPs, government officials and defence personnel will also be prohibited.

Members of the public will instead be making their way in Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses that will be plying from 11 alighting points. The bus ticket has been priced at Rs 20. Chandigarh authorities have already made arrangements for parking of 10,000 vehicles at the show.

Officials estimate at least 70,000 to visit the air show. Of those, 2,000 government officials and defence personnel are expected to show up each day.