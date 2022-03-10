Champawat Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Champawat Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Champawat is an assembly constituency in the Champawat district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Champawat legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Champawat was won by Kailash Chandra Gahtori of the BJP. He defeated INC's Hemesh Kharkwal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Sri Hemesh Kharkwal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kailash Chandra Gahtori garnered 36601 votes, securing 62.3 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17360 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 29.55 percent.

The total number of voters in the Champawat constituency stands at 96016 with 50057 male voters and 45959 female voters.