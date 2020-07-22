India CET to be held in Karnataka on July 30 and 31 Updated : July 22, 2020 07:31 AM IST The state government has decided to postpone the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams as the final year exams are yet to be held for those students As scheduled, the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams were to be held on August 8 and August 9, respectively. In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students will write CET in 83 centres. Thirty foreign students will also take the exam. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply