CET to be held in Karnataka on July 30 and 31

Updated : July 22, 2020 07:31 AM IST

The state government has decided to postpone the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams as the final year exams are yet to be held for those students
 As scheduled, the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams were to be held on August 8 and August 9, respectively.
In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students will write CET in 83 centres. Thirty foreign students will also take the exam. 
