Centre withdraws incentives and allowances of AIS officers posted in North-east

By CNBCTV18.com

The multiple benefits, including incentives and allowances, given to the All India Service officers posted in the North-eastern states have been withdrawn by the Central government. According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on September 23, the special allowances have been withdrawn with immediate effect. The monthly allowances granted from 2009 to IAS, IPS and IFS officers posted in the North-east region will also be withdrawn.

“The government, after review of the various incentives/allowances being granted to AIS officers working in the North-eastern region… be withdrawn with immediate effect,” the DoPT order read.

The order will affect AIS officers belonging to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) from the Assam-Meghalaya joint cadre, Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura and Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya (from the AGMUT cadre).

Among the benefits that are being withdrawn include reimbursement of payable Income Tax to Tribal AIS officers working on central deputation, the post-retirement housing facility for NE cadre officers, and the flexible inter-cadre deputation for officers of NE cadres. The special incentive of an additional 25 percent of basic pay will also be withdrawn.

The reason for the removal of the benefits is the improving law and order situation in the region, the Economic Times reported, quoting official sources. Previously, postings in the area were considered difficult postings. With the order going into effect immediately, many officers are not happy with the decision of the government, which they see as “insensitive and abrupt with no regard or consideration of suffering and challenges which AIS officers posted in the North Eastern States face”, reported The Shillong Times.