Centre clears appointment of two chief justices of HCs as Supreme Court judges

With the new appointments, the total strength of the Supreme Court Judges comes up to 34 which is also the full working strength. The appointment was notified by the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Twitter.

The government has cleared two more collegium recommendations. This includes the appointment of Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar as Supreme Court Judges. Justice Bindal is currently the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court while Justice Kumar is the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.

As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them.1.Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC.2.Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 10, 2023

Earlier this month , five judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on with the Centre clearing the names recommended by the Collegium on December 13 last year.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to announce the appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court as apex court judges.

Their appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Court bench questioning the delay on part of the government in appointing and transferring judges based on the recommendations of the SC Collegium.

What is the Collegium system?

Judges of the Supreme Court and high courts are appointed or transferred under the collegium system. There are five members in the Supreme Court Collegium. It includes the Chief Justice of India and four senior-most Judges of the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, a High Court collegium is led by the incumbent Chief Justice and two other seniormost judges of that court. The composition of the collegium keeps changing.