Centre urges farmers to sell onions at fixed price and not to engage in distress sale

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday urged farmers to sell onions at the prices fixed and not to engage in distress sale. He said the interests of both consumers and farmers are paramount for the government.

The remarks came as the farmers are protesting against 40% export duty imposed on onions. The Union government on August 19 imposed 40% duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market. The Finance Ministry through a notification imposed the 40% export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

Goyal cited the example of how government was able to stabilise the price of tomatoes which were as high as Rs 300 per kg at some places. "The intervention in tomatoes was successful and farmers also got a good price. The sale of discounted tomatoes allowed us to stabilise retail prices," Goyal added.

The Centre is also in conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis as the farmers from the state are protesting against the 40% export duty. Farmers in at least three districts in Maharashtra protested at APMCs against the export duty on the onion.

"Some elements are trying to create a panic-like situation. The government assures that onion producing areas of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh that onion farmers will get a price of Rs 2,410 per quintal," Goyal said.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) said 13 onion procurement centres are already functional in Maharashtra. These centres are in Malegaon, Lasalgaon, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Manmad and Nashik. Also, Shahpur district in Madhya Pradesh has witnessed procurement by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation Of India (NCCF).

The government has created a buffer stock of 3 lakh tonne of onion for 2023-24 fiscal and decided to procure additional 2 lakh tonne onion for the buffer this year.

India's onion exports

In the first half of this year, India's onion exports jumped 63% from a year ago to 1.46 million metric tons. Countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka rely on Indian shipments.

"The Indian duty would prompt China and Pakistan to raise prices, as they have a limited surplus for exports," an exporter told Reuters.